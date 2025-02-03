x
Manchu Family Disputes: Mohan Babu Demands Return of Properties

Published on February 3, 2025 by swathy

In the ongoing property disputes within the Manchu family, actor Manchu Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj appeared before the Ranga Reddy District Collector in Telangana for a hearing. The father-son duo arrived at the district integrated office in Kongarakalan, Ibrahimpatnam, to address the issues surrounding their family assets.

Manchu Mohan Babu had earlier sent a letter through his representative, seeking protection under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. In the letter, he alleged that Manoj had illegally entered his residence in Jalpalli village, Balapur mandal, and was demanding control over the family properties. Following Mohan Babu’s petition, Manoj was summoned by the Ranga Reddy District Additional Collector, where he presented his side of the story.

During the recent hearing, Manchu Mohan Babu reiterated his stance, stating, “No one has any rights over my self-acquired properties. Manoj must return my assets to me.” He accused Manoj of unlawfully taking over his properties and emphasized that the matter needed to be resolved legally.

Manchu Manoj, on the other hand, has previously denied any disputes over family assets. He clarified that his concerns were not about the properties but about the mismanagement of educational institutions and trusts under the family’s name. He alleged that his father and brother, Vishnu, were creating unnecessary drama to sideline him. Manchu Manoj also questioned how his family members could produce big-budget films while claiming financial difficulties. He asserted that his fight was for the welfare of family members, students, and relatives, not for personal gain.

The revenue authorities have issued notices to Manchu Manoj based on Mohan Babu’s complaint. Manoj appeared before the Joint Collector, Pratima Singh, on January 19 to respond to the allegations. District Collector C. Narayana Reddy confirmed that Mohan Babu’s representative had filed the complaint last month, and the investigation is being conducted based on the issues raised in the petition.

