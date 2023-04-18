Manchu Manoj for the first time opens up about his divorce

Manchu Manoj married Bhuma Mounika Reddy on March 3rd in presence of his close friends and family. Ever since the wedding, Manoj is active on social media and kept posting updates. The newly wed couple recently attended a talk show hosted by Vennela Kishore. Manoj said they both went through enough struggles after their divorces. He said we had enough vanavasa time for many years and travelled around India.

Manoj opened up about his ex-wife Pranathi Reddy. He said he had to choose between his passion and his love life. He also said at that phase he was uncomfortable and confused. Besides this Manoj released a video showing a glimpse of their wedding with a beautiful song stating, “THEY SAY THIS KIND OF LOVE IS ONCE IN A LIFETIME, AND I KNOW YOU ARE THE ONE FOR ME. I OFFER YOU ALL OF ME TODAY AND FOR ALWAYS. THANK YOU FOR SHOWINGME HOW IT FEELS TO BE LOVED @BhumaMounika.”

Manoj and Mounica had many moments in the video where their eyes were filled with happy tears. He said he has to go through many obstacles before marriage and also prepared well to face the challenges after the wedding.

On workfront, Manchu Manoj is waiting for his What the Fish movie release.