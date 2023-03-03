Manchu Manoj Shares Glimpse of ‘Pellikuthuru’

Manchu Manoj is getting married for the second time to Bhuma Mounika on March 3rd (i.e., today) at his home in Hyderabad. Manoj shared the first glimpse of the bride with a beautiful picture (quoted – “Pellikuthuru”) on his social media. Bhuma Mounika is wearing a beautiful yellow lehenga in the picture.

Manchu Manoj’s wedding preparations kick-started at his sister Lakshmi Manchu’s residence on the 23rd of February. The event was followed by Haldi and Sangeet. The couple restricted the wedding ceremony to their family.

Bhuma Mounika is the daughter of late Bhuma Nagi Reddy. She was previously married to a Bangalore-based businessman and also got a 6-year-old son. Manchu Manoj was married to Pranathi Reddy in 2015 and later separated in 2019.