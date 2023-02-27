Manchu Manoj to tie knot to Bhuma Munika on March 3rd?

Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika are reportedly getting married on the 3rd of March. Both the families are happy with each other and as per sources, Manchu Lakshmi is organizing sangeet and Mehendi. As per sources, the wedding activities kick-started on February 23rd at Lakshmi’s residence.

Manchu Manoj and Mounika were spotted at Ganesh Mandap for the first time in Hyderabad. Talking to one of the national media, Manoj said that he is very happy to get Mounika in his life after his divorce from Pranitha. He also added that he is truly lucky to have Mounika in her life.