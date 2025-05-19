x
Manchu Manoj trolls Vishnu on Bhairavam Stage

Published on May 19, 2025 by nymisha

Manchu Manoj trolls Vishnu on Bhairavam Stage

The entire Telugu community is well aware about the rift between Manchu brothers Vishnu and Manoj. Their father Manchu Mohan Babu tried his best but their issue took several turns. They are in the news for wrong reasons. Manoj has been taking public platforms and stages to troll his brother Vishnu and his upcoming movie Kannappa. Manchu Manoj is making his comeback with Bhairavam and the trailer launch event took place last night.

On the stage, he trolled Vishnu and Kannappa again. “Lord Shiva will not be accessible if you call him with the name of Shivayya. He will be available for those who are heartful. Our director and the audience will have that access” told Manchu Manoj. At one time, Manoj wanted a clash of Bhairavam with Vishnu’s Kannappa but it was avoided. Bhairavam featuring Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohit is releasing on May 30th and Vijay Kanakamedala is the director. Vishnu’s Kannappa is hitting the screens on June 27th across the globe.

