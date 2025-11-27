Manchu Manoj Unveils intriguing Vaanara Teaser filled with action & emotion

Young actor Avinash Thiruvidhula is making his debut as hero and director with the socio-fantasy entertainer “Vaanara”. Simran Choudhary plays the female lead, while Nandu appears as the antagonist. After the solid reception to the first look, the makers unveiled the teaser today in a grand launch event.

Rocking Star Manchu Manoj graced the event as the chief guest and launched the teaser. The teaser features a powerful voice-over by Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen. It introduces the traits of a Vaanara (monkey), who is our protagonist Avinash. The teaser packs a punch, introducing Raavana, the antagonist, along with all the other major characters.

With a perfect mix of action, emotion, and a love track, it hints at the film’s strong mythological–fantasy layer. The film seems to offer a fantasy vibe blended with contemporary emotion and is gearing up for a theatrical release soon. Avinash shines in the action sequences, and the fun moments work well.

Presented by Shantanu Pati under the Silver Screen Cinemas banner, the film is produced by Avinash Buyani, Alapati Raja, and C. Ankit Reddy. The film has music by Vivek Sagar, story and screenplay by Vishwajith and dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra,