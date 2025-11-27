x
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Manoj Unveils intriguing Vaanara Teaser filled with action & emotion

Published on November 27, 2025 by nymisha

Manchu Manoj Unveils intriguing Vaanara Teaser filled with action & emotion

Young actor Avinash Thiruvidhula is making his debut as hero and director with the socio-fantasy entertainer “Vaanara”. Simran Choudhary plays the female lead, while Nandu appears as the antagonist. After the solid reception to the first look, the makers unveiled the teaser today in a grand launch event.

Rocking Star Manchu Manoj graced the event as the chief guest and launched the teaser. The teaser features a powerful voice-over by Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen. It introduces the traits of a Vaanara (monkey), who is our protagonist Avinash. The teaser packs a punch, introducing Raavana, the antagonist, along with all the other major characters.

With a perfect mix of action, emotion, and a love track, it hints at the film’s strong mythological–fantasy layer. The film seems to offer a fantasy vibe blended with contemporary emotion and is gearing up for a theatrical release soon. Avinash shines in the action sequences, and the fun moments work well.

Presented by Shantanu Pati under the Silver Screen Cinemas banner, the film is produced by Avinash Buyani, Alapati Raja, and C. Ankit Reddy. The film has music by Vivek Sagar, story and screenplay by Vishwajith and dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra,

