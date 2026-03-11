Manchu Manoj’s “No Excuses” Training Push Builds Momentum for David Reddy

Actor Manchu Manoj has once again drawn attention after sharing a powerful glimpse into his ongoing transformation journey. Known for his intense screen presence and commitment to physically demanding roles, the actor recently posted workout images along with a candid note about the discipline he has embraced in recent weeks. The update quickly resonated with fans, many of whom appreciated the determination and renewed focus he is bringing to his craft.

In the post, Manoj revealed that three weeks ago he made a conscious decision to eliminate comfort and excuses from his routine. “Three weeks ago, I made a decision. No more negotiating with comfort. No more excuses. Just the work,” he wrote, describing the mindset behind his training. Reflecting on the nature of action Cinéma, Manoj explained that stunt-driven storytelling demands authenticity from performers. Every punch, fall and impact must be backed by real physical preparation because the camera ultimately captures the truth behind the effort. Calling the update “Week 3,” the actor said he is now concentrating less on appearance and more on endurance, resilience and the mental strength required to withstand demanding action sequences.

Manoj’s recent work on screen has also kept audiences talking. He made a notable comeback with *Mirai*, where he portrayed the formidable antagonist *Mahabir Lama*, also known as *Black Sword*. The film performed well at the box office and his intense performance received appreciation from both critics and viewers, once again highlighting the conviction he brings to his characters.

His focus now shifts to *David Reddy*, an ambitious pan-India period action drama directed by *Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti*. Set between *1897 and 1920* during the British colonial era, the film explores the journey of a warrior who rises against oppression. With a strong ensemble that includes international actress *Maria Ryaboshapka*, the project positions Manoj in a powerful historical narrative that promises scale, intensity and a striking new dimension to his on-screen persona.