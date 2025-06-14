Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Trailer: The story of a Devotional Warrior

Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu has been completely busy with Kannappa from the past few years. Inspired from the life story of Kannappa, a true disciple and devotee to Lord Shiva, the film is a devotional tale that discusses his story. Manchu Vishnu plays the title role and the film’s theatrical trailer is out today. The VFX work and the quality of the film is pretty impressive. The 2 minutes 55 second trailer narrates about what the film has. Kannappa is a mix of devotion, a revenge drama and the story of a warrior who turns into a devotee of Lord Shiva. The story starts with Kannappa treating God as a stone. Prabhas as Rudra is the bridge between Kannappa and Lord Shiva.

Akshay Kumar and Kajal essayed the roles of Lord Shiva and Parvathi. Mohan Babu is seen as Mahadeva Shasthri and Sarath Kumar plays Nathanathudu. Mohanlal, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Raghu Babu and others will be seen in other important roles in Kannappa. The trailer is decent which presents a series of events that happens in the film and the entire story unfolds. Manchu Vishnu is decent in the title role and the makers have spent lavishly on the VFX work. A major portion of the film is shot in New Zealand.

24 Frames Factory are the producers of Kannappa. Mukesh Kumar Singh is the director and Stephen Devassy is the music composer. Kannappa will have a pan-Indian release on June 27th.