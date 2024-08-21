Mangalagiri Police issue notices to YSRCP office

The Mangalagiri police on Wednesday issued notice to the YSR Congress office seeking CCTV footage from the office. The notice was given in relation to the attack on the TDP office. The police have started an investigation into the incident and listed the accused. They have also given a look out notice for the accused.

The police wanted the YSR Congress office to give CCTV footage of October 19, 2021. This was to identify who all started from the office to reach the TDP office and attack it. It was said that the YSR Congress activists started from the party office and reached the TDP office. Later they dispersed into separate groups and disappeared.

The police have already identified over 71 persons in the case. They have also named MLC Lella Appi Reddy and senior leader Devineni Avinash as accused in the case. They want to arrest the accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the police have also issued a notice to Devineni Avinash in the case. They have pasted a copy of the notice at the residence of Avinash in Gunadala in Vijayawada city. They reached Avinash’s house in the afternoon and pasted the notice. They asked Avinash to be ready for questioning in the case whenever they called him.

The TDP had taken the case seriously and mounted pressure on the Mangalagiri police to book a case. The police are under the scanner now with minister Nara Lokesh monitoring the case directly. He is also in touch with the Mangalagiri police in the case. He is sending his team members to the police to find out the day today progress of the case.

With Lokesh monitoring the case, the police are under pressure now. A special team was formed unofficially in Mangalagiri police station to monitor the case. They are also looking into the CCTV footage that was collected by them from the TDP office when the attack was on. The police are closely watching the CCTV footage to identify the accused.