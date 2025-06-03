x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Mangalagiri to See Second Phase of House Site Pattas Distribution: Minister Lokesh

Published on June 3, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Big News: Release Date locked for Raja Saab
image
Tuni Kapu Agitation : AP Govt to Appeal Court’s Verdict
image
Mangalagiri to See Second Phase of House Site Pattas Distribution: Minister Lokesh
image
Fake Land Pattas Distributed By Perni Nani During Elections
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Theatricals: Big Confusion

Mangalagiri to See Second Phase of House Site Pattas Distribution: Minister Lokesh

The Mangalagiri constituency is getting ready for another round of house site document distribution. Minister Nara Lokesh has instructed officials to begin the process of giving permanent house ownership rights to 2,500 more families in the second phase. This follows the earlier distribution in April, where around 3,000 people received pattas under the “Mana Illu Mana Lokesh” campaign promise.

Nara Lokesh held a detailed review meeting at his Undavalli residence to assess the progress of various development activities in the constituency. He emphasized the timely launch of major infrastructure works like underground drainage, stormwater drains, drinking water pipelines, underground gas lines, and power supply projects. He directed officials to complete the necessary Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) by August and begin all works at once.

The meeting also covered the handover of building approval powers from CRDA to Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC). Lokesh stressed the importance of simplifying permission processes in the growing urban zones of Mangalagiri.

As part of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, officials informed the minister that nearly 37,000 applications had been received. Lokesh asked officials to coordinate with banks and arrange loans for the eligible beneficiaries quickly.

The minister instructed officials to start work on the Mangalagiri-Tenali-Narakodur road stretch soon. DPRs for the project are expected to be ready by July 15, and actual construction is planned for November. Plans to upgrade the Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple were also reviewed, with Lokesh directing that the designs be finalized professionally.

Plans to develop Nidamarru government school into a model institution, establish parks in Mangalagiri, and improve traffic conditions were also discussed. Lokesh instructed swift construction of community halls, social welfare hostels in Penumaka, Mangalagiri, and Duggirala, and rapid completion of anganwadi centers across the constituency.

Next Tuni Kapu Agitation : AP Govt to Appeal Court’s Verdict Previous Fake Land Pattas Distributed By Perni Nani During Elections
else

TRENDING

image
Big News: Release Date locked for Raja Saab
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Theatricals: Big Confusion
image
Why is Kamal Haasan Doing it for his Film?

Latest

image
Big News: Release Date locked for Raja Saab
image
Tuni Kapu Agitation : AP Govt to Appeal Court’s Verdict
image
Mangalagiri to See Second Phase of House Site Pattas Distribution: Minister Lokesh
image
Fake Land Pattas Distributed By Perni Nani During Elections
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Theatricals: Big Confusion

Most Read

image
Tuni Kapu Agitation : AP Govt to Appeal Court’s Verdict
image
Mangalagiri to See Second Phase of House Site Pattas Distribution: Minister Lokesh
image
Fake Land Pattas Distributed By Perni Nani During Elections

Related Articles

Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch