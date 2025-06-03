Mangalagiri to See Second Phase of House Site Pattas Distribution: Minister Lokesh

The Mangalagiri constituency is getting ready for another round of house site document distribution. Minister Nara Lokesh has instructed officials to begin the process of giving permanent house ownership rights to 2,500 more families in the second phase. This follows the earlier distribution in April, where around 3,000 people received pattas under the “Mana Illu Mana Lokesh” campaign promise.

Nara Lokesh held a detailed review meeting at his Undavalli residence to assess the progress of various development activities in the constituency. He emphasized the timely launch of major infrastructure works like underground drainage, stormwater drains, drinking water pipelines, underground gas lines, and power supply projects. He directed officials to complete the necessary Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) by August and begin all works at once.

The meeting also covered the handover of building approval powers from CRDA to Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC). Lokesh stressed the importance of simplifying permission processes in the growing urban zones of Mangalagiri.

As part of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, officials informed the minister that nearly 37,000 applications had been received. Lokesh asked officials to coordinate with banks and arrange loans for the eligible beneficiaries quickly.

The minister instructed officials to start work on the Mangalagiri-Tenali-Narakodur road stretch soon. DPRs for the project are expected to be ready by July 15, and actual construction is planned for November. Plans to upgrade the Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple were also reviewed, with Lokesh directing that the designs be finalized professionally.

Plans to develop Nidamarru government school into a model institution, establish parks in Mangalagiri, and improve traffic conditions were also discussed. Lokesh instructed swift construction of community halls, social welfare hostels in Penumaka, Mangalagiri, and Duggirala, and rapid completion of anganwadi centers across the constituency.