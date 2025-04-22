Mangalavaram 2: A Dream Project of Ajay Bhupathi

Ajay Bhupathi made a sensational debut with RX100 and he went on to direct films like Maha Samudram and Mangalavaaram. The gripping narration and the haunting background score are the major highlights of Mangalavaaram. The talented director has spent more than a year on the script of the sequel and the film is due for announcement. The film happens to be the dream project of Ajay Bhupathi. With Mangalavaaram ending up as a decent hit, he is completely focused on Mangalavaaram 2.

The film is a periodic drama that comes with a devotional touch and it would cater to family crowds. The team is on a hunt for the right actress to take up the lead role. The shooting formalities will kick-start later this year. A top production house is in talks to produce Mangalavaaram 2. Ajaneesh Loknath will score the music and background score for Mangalavaaram 2. Some big updates are expected in the next few weeks.