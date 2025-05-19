Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film on Cards

Veteran director Mani Ratnam is busy carving out Thug Life and he is teaming up with legendary actor Kamal Haasan after decades. The film is slated for June 5th release. Mani Ratnam has been working on a couple of scripts and his next film is almost confirmed. Speculations say that Mani Ratnam will soon direct Tollywood versatile actor Naveen Polishetty in his next film. The discussions have taken place recently as per the update.

Rukmini Vasanth will play the leading lady in this untitled film and Mani Ratnam’s home banner Madras Talkies will produce this project. The film would be a bilingual shot in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously while the entertainer will be dubbed into Hindi and other regional languages. The team is expected to make an official announcement very soon.