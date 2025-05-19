x
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday's postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh's A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Movie News

Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film on Cards

Published on May 19, 2025

Veteran director Mani Ratnam is busy carving out Thug Life and he is teaming up with legendary actor Kamal Haasan after decades. The film is slated for June 5th release. Mani Ratnam has been working on a couple of scripts and his next film is almost confirmed. Speculations say that Mani Ratnam will soon direct Tollywood versatile actor Naveen Polishetty in his next film. The discussions have taken place recently as per the update.

Rukmini Vasanth will play the leading lady in this untitled film and Mani Ratnam’s home banner Madras Talkies will produce this project. The film would be a bilingual shot in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously while the entertainer will be dubbed into Hindi and other regional languages. The team is expected to make an official announcement very soon.

Next Exclusive Interview With Hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas Previous Is Vishal getting Married Soon?
