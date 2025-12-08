Mani Ratnam’s New Love Story Loading

Mani Ratnam is one of the legendary directors of Indian cinema and narrative love stories and making them classics have been his fort. He also directed dramas which were successful but his love stories have a wide range of fans. Though Ponniyin Selvan franchise ended up decent, Mani Ratnam has delivered a huge disappointment with Thug Life. The film also reunited Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after decades. As per the latest news, Mani Ratnam is returning back to direct an intense love story very soon.

What’s more interesting is that he has roped in Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi to play the lead roles in this project. Both Vijay and Sai Pallavi are some of the best performers of current generation. They are selective and they never choose regular commercial flicks. For the first time, Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi are teaming up for a film. Mani Ratnam is giving final touches for the script. Locking Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi for his project alone is half job done for Mani Ratnam. We have to wait for an official announcement and this will be made soon.