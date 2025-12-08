x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mani Ratnam’s New Love Story Loading

Published on December 8, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Rajasekhar Suffers Injury: Advised Four Weeks Rest
image
Mani Ratnam’s New Love Story Loading
image
Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Andhra Pradesh Delegation to Davos 2026
image
High Court Halts IAS Amrapali’s Cadre Posting
image
No Truth in Akhil and Prashanth Neel Film

Mani Ratnam’s New Love Story Loading

Mani Ratnam is one of the legendary directors of Indian cinema and narrative love stories and making them classics have been his fort. He also directed dramas which were successful but his love stories have a wide range of fans. Though Ponniyin Selvan franchise ended up decent, Mani Ratnam has delivered a huge disappointment with Thug Life. The film also reunited Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after decades. As per the latest news, Mani Ratnam is returning back to direct an intense love story very soon.

What’s more interesting is that he has roped in Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi to play the lead roles in this project. Both Vijay and Sai Pallavi are some of the best performers of current generation. They are selective and they never choose regular commercial flicks. For the first time, Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi are teaming up for a film. Mani Ratnam is giving final touches for the script. Locking Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi for his project alone is half job done for Mani Ratnam. We have to wait for an official announcement and this will be made soon.

Next Rajasekhar Suffers Injury: Advised Four Weeks Rest Previous Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Andhra Pradesh Delegation to Davos 2026
else

TRENDING

image
Rajasekhar Suffers Injury: Advised Four Weeks Rest
image
Mani Ratnam’s New Love Story Loading
image
No Truth in Akhil and Prashanth Neel Film

Latest

image
Rajasekhar Suffers Injury: Advised Four Weeks Rest
image
Mani Ratnam’s New Love Story Loading
image
Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Andhra Pradesh Delegation to Davos 2026
image
High Court Halts IAS Amrapali’s Cadre Posting
image
No Truth in Akhil and Prashanth Neel Film

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Andhra Pradesh Delegation to Davos 2026
image
High Court Halts IAS Amrapali’s Cadre Posting
image
IndiGo Flight Chaos: A Deeper Look at the Crisis and the Questions Around Regulation

Related Articles

Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event