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Home > Movie News

Mani Ratnam’s Next Film Updates

Published on April 11, 2026 by sankar

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Mani Ratnam’s Next Film Updates

Legendary director Mani Ratnam’s last film Thug Life ended up as the biggest disappointment in his career. The film featuring Kamal Haasan is a big embarrassment for the top director. He worked on his next film and it is said to be a love story. Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi are the lead actors in this romantic entertainer. The regular shoot commences from May 14th and the team will make an announcement about the same this month.

A promo shoot of this untitled film will take place this month and the announcement will be made with the promo. Both Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi loved the assignment and signed the project. AR Rahman will score the music and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies are the producers. Lyca Productions will co-produce the film. Vijay Sethupathi has completed Puri Jagannadh’s Slumdog and the film is due for release soon. Sai Pallavi has completed Ramayana and the first part releases for Diwali this year.

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TRENDING

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Mani Ratnam’s Next Film Updates
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