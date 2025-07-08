x
Manjummel Boys Producer and Actor Arrested

Published on July 8, 2025 by swathy

Manjummel Boys Producer and Actor Arrested

Soubin Shahir

Actor and producer Soubin Shahir has been taken into custody after his involvement in a financial scam. This arrest pertains to the movie Manjummel Boys and its earnings at the box office. Along with Soubin, his father Babu Shahir and his associate Shawn Antony were previously called in for questioning. The detentions of Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony will be officially recorded soon. Since the High Court allowed them to seek bail before the arrest, the three individuals will be released on bail at the police station.Soubin’s production company, Parava Films, which was involved in making the film, has been scrutinized after Siraj Valiyaveettil, a resident of Alappuzha, made serious accusations against those involved with Manjummel Boys.

In his complaint, Siraj claimed that he put in Rs 7 crore into the film because he thought the total budget was Rs 22 crore. Later, it was revealed that the film was actually made with a budget of only Rs 18.65 crore. He also stated that he had not received the agreed-upon 40 percent share of the profits. After this, the police launched an investigation and submitted a report against Soubin and others to the High Court. The police report claimed that the accused had plotted and deceived the complainant Siraj. Last year, the Income Tax Department searched the offices of Soubin, Parava Films, Dream Big Films, and producer Shawn Antony related to this issue.

The IT officials indicated that there were claims that Soubin had failed to file tax returns and hid financial documents. Manjummel Boys is one of the highest-earning Malayalam movies and was the first from that industry to surpass the Rs 200 crore milestone in total box office earnings. The film also enjoyed great success outside of Kerala, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where it became very popular.

Next Nayanthara Receives Rs 5 Cr Legal Notice Previous Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not about a Telangana leader?
