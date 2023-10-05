Mansion 24: A haunted house & fear stricken characters to thrill

In preparation for the much-anticipated debut of the Telugu web series Mansion 24 on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform has unveiled the terrifying trailer. This forthcoming horror series, directed by Ohmkar, features a stellar cast, including renowned actors like Sathyaraj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Avika Gor, who are portrayed in a state of palpable fear.

The recently released character posters serve as a captivating introduction to the spine-chilling narrative of Mansion 24. Today makers unveiled the trailer for this much awaited complete horror series.

It begins with tantalizing glimpse of the enigmatic haunted house that serves as the central backdrop of the series. The mansion 24 has a history and the people who will go there will not return back. But, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who plays the lead enters the Mansion and goes on thrilling journey.

Why she entered the Mansion? What has she encountered there? And many more mysteries will unfold within the walls of that scary Mansion. In the end the glimpse of all character and thier fear-stricken expressions, such as Sathyaraj, Bindu Madhavi, Avika Gor and others creates tension.

Fans of suspense and horror can eagerly anticipate the premiere of Mansion 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. Although the official release date has not been confirmed, the makers confirmed that this series will release soon. It stars Nandu, Meena Kumari, Manas, Rajeev Kanakala Amardeep Choudhary, and Rao Ramesh in key roles.