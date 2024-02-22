March 2024 packed with Releases

March is a dry month for film releases generally as the month is filled with exams and the family audience too do not step out to watch films in theatres. But this year, March is packed with a bunch of releases. Thirteen Telugu films are releasing in March apart from a bunch of Hindi and Hollywood films. This never happened for Telugu cinema in March. The major reason is that Andhra Pradesh will have Assembly and Parliament elections in April and the results are expected to be out in May. Here are the announced films to be released in March:

March 1st: Operation Valentine, Chaari 111, Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana, Vyooham and Razakaar.

March 8th: Bhimaa, Utsavam, Shapadham and Gaami

March 22nd: Aa Okkati Adakku, Om Bheem Bush and Kaliyugam Pattanamlo

March 29th: Tillu Square