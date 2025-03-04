x
March Box-office: Tollywood Vs Dubbed Films

Published on March 4, 2025 by swathy

March Box-office: Tollywood Vs Dubbed Films

February 2025 ended up on a disastrous note for Telugu cinema as most of the films ended up as disappointments. Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel is the only hit film for Telugu cinema and the audience are now focused on March. A bunch of films are hitting the screens this month. Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba, Nani’s production titled Court, Nithiin’s Robinhood and MAD Square the awaited releases of the month. At the same time, a series of dubbed films are releasing this month. Vicky Kaushal’s super hit film Chhaava is releasing in Telugu on March 7th.

John Abraham’s The Diplomat, Suniel Shetty’s Kesari Veer and Salman Khan’s Sikandar are the Hindi releases of March. Tamil actor Vikram is testing his luck with Veera Deera Sooran: Part 2 and GV Prakash Kumar’s Kingston are releasing in Telugu along with Tamil simultaneously. Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran too will release in March. There would be a tough competition for Tollywood in the form of dubbed films in the month of March. Here is the updated release chart for the month of March:

Telugu Films:

March 7th: 14 Days (Girlfriend Intlo)
March 14th: Dilruba and Court
March 21st: Pelli Kani Prasad
March 28th: Robinhood, Mad Square

Dubbed Films:

March 7th: Chhaavan (Hindi), GV Prakash Kumar’s Kingston (Tamil), Aalambana (Tamil) and The Diplomat (Hindi)
March 14th: Kesari Veer (Hindi)
March 21st: Pintu Ki Pappi (Hindi)
March 27th: Veera Deera Sooran: Part 2 (Tamil), L2: Empuraan (Malayalam)
March 30th: Sikandar (Hindi)

