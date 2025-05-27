Marco actor lands into a Controversy

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has done impressive films in his career. His recent film Marco is a smashing hit. The actor landed into trouble for beating up his manager and a complaint has been filed against him. Vipin Kumar, a former manager of Unni Mukundan has filed a complaint against the actor in Kochi after he faced physical and verbal abuse. He is currently being admitted to a hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Vipin has accused Unni Mukundan of assaulting him and using abusive language. The cops recorded the complete statement of Vipin after which a complaint was registered against Unni Mukundan. The duo parted ways professionally sometime ago. Vipin has posted pictures of another actor on his Facebook and it is when the issue started. Unni Mukundan is yet to respond. In 2018, Unni Mukundan landed into a sexual harassment case after a woman filed a complaint. After the super success of Marco, Unni Mukundan is currently working on his next film titled Mindiyum Paranjum.