Marco Faces OTT Ban from CBFC

Malayalam film Marco starring Unni Mukundan became the highest-earning Malayalam film of 2024 in Hindi. After being released online, it is now having problems because the CBFC wants a ban on the film across the digital streaming platforms and TV telecast. A CBFC officer has asked the committee to block Marco on these platforms. The officer stated that while Marco has an adult rating, parents should be careful letting kids watch it. He added that the CBFC only rates movies and doesn’t censor them, but they rejected the movie’s TV rights because it’s not right for families.

Unni Mukundan defended Marco, saying it shows very little violence compared to what exists in real life. He mentioned violence has been part of society and doesn’t support showing violence but it’s reality. Marco is streaming on SonyLIV, Aha and Amazon Prime Video from February 14th. The movie also stars Siddique, Jagadish, and others in important roles. Unni Mukundan and Shareef Muhammed produced the film on Unni Mukundan Films and Cubes Entertainments. Marco is a pan-Indian attempt that released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.