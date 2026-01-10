Marital Issues Dealt In Relatable Way In MSG: Anil Ravipudi

Director Anil Ravipudi is full of confidence as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu gets ready for release. The film brings back Megastar Chiranjeevi’s trademark comedy, along with Victory Venkatesh. With promos like the viral Hook Step song creating huge buzz, the movie promises fun, mass moments, and heartfelt emotions.

Anil says Chiranjeevi helped him stay relaxed before release. “The Hook Step launch was amazing. Chiranjeevi’s energetic dance and his funny moments with Venkatesh created a very positive atmosphere,” he shares.

The song itself changed during the shoot because of a sudden rain delay. “Chiranjeevi joked that nature wanted us to try something new. We replaced the original tune, and the new song by Bheems Ceciroleo with Aata Sandeep’s choreography and Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics turned into pure magic.”

The director affirms the movie also has a strong emotional thread that hasn’t been revealed in the teaser or trailer. “Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and the kids have delivered beautiful emotional scenes. It shows a couple dealing with marital issues in a very real, relatable way.”

He says he shaped the story to match Chiranjeevi’s family entertainer vibe, which fans loved in movies like Annayya. “Once Chiranjeevi understood the character’s flow, his self-satire comedy had us laughing non-stop. With mass scenes and action added, it fits his stardom perfectly.”

The combination of Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh is said to be a major highlight. Venkatesh plays a fun character named Venky Gowda, a mining baron from Karnataka—something very new for him. “We shot for 18 days, and it was unforgettable. Both of them gave me complete freedom,” Anil says.

Advance bookings are already booming across the Telugu states, topping BookMyShow charts as movie buffs get ready for this nostalgic, joy-filled entertainer.