Mark Shankar’s Health Update

Published on April 9, 2025 by nymisha

Mark Shankar’s Health Update

Pawan Kalyan’s younger son Mark Shankar suffered injuries because of a fire accident in his school in Singapore. The kid is seven years old and he suffered burns for his hands and legs. Pawan Kalyan along with his brother Chiranjeevi flew to Singapore in a special flight last night and he rushed to the hospital. Mark Shankar was admitted to an ICU Ward yesterday and he was shifted to a normal room later. He will be monitored for the next three days.

Mark is recovering well and he suffered uneasiness because of the smoke due to the fire. Mark Shankar is undergoing a Bronchoscopy told Pawan Kalyan yesterday. Pawan Kalyan will stay in Singapore till Mark gets discharged from the hospital. Before flying to Singapore, Pawan interacted with the media and he called the incident unfortunate.

