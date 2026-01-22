Maruthi Getting Trolled Badly Again

Talented writer and director Maruthi bagged a golden opportunity to direct Prabhas. The film Raja Saab released on January 9th and it was a golden opportunity wasted badly by Maruthi. An over-confident Maruthi has announced his Villa number along with his address before the film’s release. After the film was rejected badly, he was trolled badly. All the other Sankranthi releases fared well and are doing decent after the completion of holidays except Raja Saab.

Maruthi is now receiving fresh beating from the hardcore fans of Prabhas. On social media platforms like Twitter, there are thousands of posts against Maruthi for how he wasted a golden opportunity. He was trolled for the presentation of Prabhas and the poor second half. Maruthi decided to stay away from trolls and he did not respond to any posts and comments. Close sources to Maruthi said that he has moved away from the film and he started working on his next project. His next film will be announced soon.