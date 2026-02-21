x
Home > Movie News

Maruthi has a Big Task Ahead

Published on February 21, 2026 by swathy

Maruthi has a Big Task Ahead

Maruthi has a Big Task Ahead

Raja Saab is a costly mistake from Maruthi. The talented writer and director got trolled badly and he was criticized for his work. There are other allegations on him and Maruthi is currently in Kerala. He is working on the script of his next film. Mythri Movie Makers paid a good advance for him long ago. There are speculations that Mythri will produce his next film and the discussions are on. There are rumors that Maruthi may approach Ram or Varun Tej for his next after the script is locked.

Varun Tej is done with the shoot of Korean Kanakaraju and he has a couple of films lined up. Varun Tej was in plans to work with Mythri for a film to be directed by Vikram Sirikonda. The project was shelved as there was no digital platform ready to acquire the OTT rights. Now, Mythri will not dare to set the combo of Maruthi and Varun Tej. If there is any OTT approval, the project may go ahead and the shoot will start only after Varun Tej completes two new films.

Ram is left in shock with the debacle of Andhra King Taluka. The film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Ram worked on a profit sharing model. Ram too is working on two new scripts along with several writers. If Maruthi impresses Ram, the makers will have to close the digital deal. Or else, Maruthi will have to wait for the arrival of Ram.

It is not an easy task for Maruthi to finalize his next as all the young actors are busy with 2-3 films. It would be a long wait for the director and his next film has to be a comeback one for him.

Next Powerhouse Collaboration of Kamal Haasan & Rajinikanth in KHxRK: Madness Previous Anil Ravipudi on a Hunt for Other Options
