Maruti to attend Kapu Samkshema Sena Meeting

Marking the birthday of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Kapu Samkshema Sena is planning to celebrate the occasion on September 2nd in Prasad Labs. Talented writer and director Maruthi, RK Naidu along with several celebrities will attend the celebrations at 9:30 AM in Prasad Labs tomorrow. Kapu Samkshema Sena invited several Tollywood celebrities and some of them are expected to attend the birthday celebrations of Pawan Kalyan.

On the other side, Tollywood is left surprised with the involvement of caste organizations in the celebrations and inviting celebrities of their caste. The caste organizations gathering film celebrities of their caste have increased over the years in Telugu cinema. Some of the celebrities are not hesitant to join the celebrations while some of them are keeping themselves away from getting the caste color.