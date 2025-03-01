Massive Budget for NTR and Neel’s Film

Young Tiger NTR is committed to Prashanth Neel and the shoot of the film commenced recently in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Prashanth Neel is a master in crafting visually grandeur films and he needs massive budgets for his films. Now, NTR and Neel’s film is planned on a record budget of Rs 400 crores. The episodes that do not need NTR are currently shot and NTR is busy completing the shoot of War 2. NTR is expected to join the sets of the film in March.

Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in NTR and Neel’s film which is tentatively titled Dragon. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers of this big-budget attempt. The film is a periodic film set at the border of India, China and Tibet. The film happens at the border of Bengal. Some of the top technicians are working for the film and Dragon is expected to release during Sankranthi 2026.