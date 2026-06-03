Massive Crowd gathers for Prabhas in Hyderabad

Most of the top stars are not interested in outdoor shots in and around Hyderabad as it is unable to control the crowds. The pictures and videos leaked from the sets would be widely circulated on social media. Prabhas prefers to shoot in sets or across movie studios. He rarely shoots outdoors. For Spirit, a day of shoot has to be done outdoors and the night shoot took place in Vimal Theatre, Hyderabad last night. Tight security has been imposed and the team closed all the premises completely to avoid any leakage.

After the fans came to know about the shoot, a heap of fans gathered at Vimal theatre. Despite tight security imposed, some of the fans rushed to catch the glimpse of Prabhas. The fans stayed on the roads till midnight. Some of them posted the videos of Prabhas walking out from the Vimal theatre. The shoot concluded at 2.30 AM and hundreds of fans were active till midnight. Sandeep Reddy Vanga shot an important episode in Vimal theatre last night. The shoot of the film has been happening without breaks and the film releases next year. The film’s leading lady Triptii Dimri also joined the sets of Spirit in this schedule.