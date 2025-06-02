May Box-office: Nani and Sree Vishnu saves Summer

The past two years have not been satisfactory for Tollywood in summer. 2025 summer too has been wasted in a similar manner without a big film. None of the top stars of Telugu cinema could release their film in summer this year. After a disastrous April, May started on a grand note with Nani’s HIT 3. The film opened on a grand note and managed to stand decently for a week. The numbers dropped big as the film was packed with violence and the family crowds did not watch the film. Sree Vishnu’s Single is the winner of summer this year.

The comic entertainer was well received and the film maintained strength throughout the month across the Telugu states. Sree Vishnu and Vennela Kishore’s entertainment was well received by the youth. Mohanlal’s Thudarum was decent but the film failed to make big numbers when compared to the success the film achieved. Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj’s Bhairavam released on the last weekend of the month and the film had a decent weekend across the Telugu states.

Suriya’s Retro opened on a disastrous note and it has been declared as a disaster. Samantha produced a small film titled Subham and the film too failed to live up to the expectations. On the whole, Nani and Sree Vishnu brought some relief for Tollywood in the core summer season.