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Home > Movie News

May Day Weekend: Four Films in Race

Published on March 31, 2026 by nymisha

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May Day Weekend: Four Films in Race

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is slated for April 30th release across the globe. There are strong rumors that the film is postponed and the team will announce the news officially very soon. As it falls over the long weekend of May Day, a number of films are eyeing this date. Four Telugu films will release on April 30th and May 1st if Peddi fails to make it for the release. Here is the list:

Nikhil’s Swayambhu: Nikhil’s upcoming movie Swayambhu is in the summer race. After the teaser received decent response, the makers closed all the deals. The makers are now in plans to release this pan-Indian film on April 30th across the globe. Swayambhu is directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and Nikhil, Samyuktha Menon are the lead actors.

Maa Inti Bangaram: Samantha has taken a long break from films and she is back to Telugu cinema with Maa Inti Bangaram. The film was initially planned for May 15th release but the makers are now in plans to release the film on May 1st across the globe. Nandini Reddy is the director and Samantha is the producer of this interesting attempt.

Gaaya Padda Simham: Tharun Bhascker’s Gaaya Padda Simham is announced for May 1st release and the film will stick to its release. Kasyap Sreenivas is the director and Faria Abdullah, Maanasa Choudhary are the heroines. Dil Raju’s SVC will release the film across the globe.

Epic: Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya are teaming up for the second time after a blockbuster like Baby. The film is titled Epic and is directed by 90s fame Aditya Haasan. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The film releases on May 1st.

Next Peddi Release: Buchi Babu gets Trolled Previous Exclusive: Prabhas delays Spirit Again
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