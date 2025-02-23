x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package

Published on February 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Tesla Eyes for Andhra Pradesh
image
Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package
image
Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding
image
Ajith survives in a Brutal Racing Crash in Spain
image
Daaku Maharaaj creates a sensation on Netflix

Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package

Trinadha Rao Nakkina has delivered typical commercial entertainers with loads of fun and all his films ended up impressive. After a blockbuster like Dhamaka, he is working with Sundeep Kishan and the film is titled Mazaka. Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh and Anshu played other important roles. The film is hitting the screens for Maha Shivarathri and the trailer is out today. Mazaka is the story of a father and son played by Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh. Rao Ramesh falls in love with Anshu at an older age and then comes a twist.

Mazaka is all about two love stories and how the father and his son solve the conflict. The trailer looks promising with more fun. Sundeep Kishan gets a tailor made role and Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, Anushu match their work with perfection. The background score by Leon James is decent. Mazaka promises a fun ride with all the needed commercial aspects. Zee Studios, Hasya Movies and AK Entertainments are the producers.

Next Tesla Eyes for Andhra Pradesh Previous Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding
else

TRENDING

image
Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package
image
Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding
image
Ajith survives in a Brutal Racing Crash in Spain

Latest

image
Tesla Eyes for Andhra Pradesh
image
Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package
image
Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding
image
Ajith survives in a Brutal Racing Crash in Spain
image
Daaku Maharaaj creates a sensation on Netflix

Most Read

image
Tesla Eyes for Andhra Pradesh
image
Assembly or Press Meet? YS Jagan’s Eternal Dilemma Continues!
image
How to Fix Hyderabad’s Real Estate Crisis!

Related Articles

Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit Malaika Arora Dazzling Look Pranita Subhash Traditional Look Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots Shraddha Srinath Pretty look Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025