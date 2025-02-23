Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package

Trinadha Rao Nakkina has delivered typical commercial entertainers with loads of fun and all his films ended up impressive. After a blockbuster like Dhamaka, he is working with Sundeep Kishan and the film is titled Mazaka. Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh and Anshu played other important roles. The film is hitting the screens for Maha Shivarathri and the trailer is out today. Mazaka is the story of a father and son played by Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh. Rao Ramesh falls in love with Anshu at an older age and then comes a twist.

Mazaka is all about two love stories and how the father and his son solve the conflict. The trailer looks promising with more fun. Sundeep Kishan gets a tailor made role and Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, Anushu match their work with perfection. The background score by Leon James is decent. Mazaka promises a fun ride with all the needed commercial aspects. Zee Studios, Hasya Movies and AK Entertainments are the producers.