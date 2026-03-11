Medha Patkar Urges CM Revanth to Halt Musi Event, Traces Back to Chandrababu Era

Social activist Medha Patkar, representing the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), has written to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urging the government to halt the planned March 13 unveiling of the Detailed Project Plan for the Musi River Rejuvenation (Phase II) and initiate a broader democratic consultation process.

Referring to the project’s background, Patkar wrote that the original Musi River Rejuvenation Phase-I plan was initiated when Chandrababu Naidu was Chief Minister of the then united Andhra Pradesh, but did not fully progress due to political and administrative changes that followed.

In the letter, Patkar expressed concern over the state government’s move to unveil the project plan without what she described as adequate consultation with affected families, environmental experts and civil society groups. She said the Musi River Rejuvenation initiative, which spans more than 100 kilometres, could lead to large-scale displacement of residents and destruction of homes and livelihoods along the riverbanks.

According to the activist, the project risks displacing thousands of households, including middle-class families and residents of older neighbourhoods. She also raised concerns about the possible impact on heritage structures such as the High Court building.

Patkar claimed that recent demolitions have already affected around 300 homes, and that several families have been shifted to joint family accommodations or temporary housing, leading to socio-economic disruptions. She warned that the current approach could intensify tensions in Musi riverfront communities.

The letter also questioned the government’s policy framework for the project. Patkar alleged that the government had introduced provisions through a Government Order issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department that exempt certain Musi riverfront projects from Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and some food security provisions under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (2013).

She argued that bypassing these safeguards undermines due process and the rights of affected communities.

Patkar further pointed to earlier riverfront projects across the country, stating that large-scale redevelopment initiatives often fail to adequately address displacement, environmental impact and long-term social consequences.

In her letter, she placed five key demands before the Telangana government:

Immediate suspension of the March 13 unveiling event and release of the Detailed Project Plan for public review

A structured dialogue with affected communities, civic groups and environmental experts

Creation of an independent commission to assess environmental and social impacts

Withdrawal of eviction notices issued under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act

A detailed discussion in the Telangana Assembly before proceeding with the project

Patkar also stressed that river rejuvenation itself is not opposed by activists, but insisted that development should prioritise minimum displacement, environmental sustainability and participatory decision-making.

The letter has been copied to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

The Telangana government has not yet issued an official response to the concerns raised in the letter.