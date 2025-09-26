Meenaakshi Chaudhary all set for Bollywood Debut

Meenaakshi Chaudhary has been doing South films and a number of Telugu films. Lucky Baskhar and Sankranthiki Vastunnam brought her enough recognition and the actress became busy in Tollywood. She is also keen to sign Hindi films and the actress has bagged a crazy offer. As per the ongoing speculations from the Bollywood circles, Meenaakshi Chaudhary has been roped in as the leading lady beside John Abraham.

The actor is all set to start the shoot of Force 3 very soon and the project’s pre-production work is going on from the past few months. Bhav Dhulia has been working with John Abraham on the film and he will direct this action drama. The duo has finalized Meenaakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady in this film. A look test has been conducted after which the team has finalized Meenaakshi Chaudhary for the role. She will be trained before she gets into shooting mode for the film. Force 3 will start rolling in November and the film releases next year. Meenaakshi Chaudhary is shooting for Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju which is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release.