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Meenakshi C/O Sithara Entertainments

Published on May 10, 2026 by sankar

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Meenakshi C/O Sithara Entertainments

Meenakshi Chaudhary has done many films in her career. She has a special bond with Sithara Entertainments and the actress is doing a lot of films for the production house. She worked for Guntur Kaaram with the production house and she then worked for films like Lucky Baskhar and Anaganaga Oka Raju. The actress has signed new films for Sithara Entertainments. She will be seen in a web series that is directed by Venky Atluri.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda will play the lead role in this untitled web series produced by Netflix and Sithara Entertainments jointly. She is also the leading lady in Karthi’s Telugu film directed by Kalyan Shankar. Two other films produced by Sithara Entertainments are under discussion. The actress has turned out to be a lucky mascot for the production house and is associated with Sithara Entertainments for more films. Meenakshi Chaudhary has completed the shoot of Vrushakarma featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. The actress also hiked her remuneration recently.

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