x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Meenakshi Chaudhary sets sights on Bollywood

Published on September 4, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Lokah brings a Relief for Naga Vamsi
image
Meenakshi Chaudhary sets sights on Bollywood
image
From Disney Dreams to Dussehra Glory: Chandrababu’s Tourism Vision
image
Prabhas on weight loss mission
image
GST Council Approves Major Rate Rationalisation: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier

Meenakshi Chaudhary sets sights on Bollywood

Leggy lass Meenakshi Chaudhary seems to looking for recognition beyond Tollywood due to lack of big-ticket offers here. Despite scoring two big hits with Lucky Bhaskar and Sankranti ki Vastunnam, there is hardly a big push to her career. She could not secure any promising offers besides Telugu stars even though she proved her acting mettle in both these films. She also tried to make a splash in Tamil with Vijay’s GOAT. Unfortunately, she did not get any attention there.

Now, like many other South stars, Meenakshi also seems to be looking towards Bollywood to garner attention of pan-India moviegoers. As per reports, she is reportedly going to appear in a high-profile Bollywood outing alongside John Abraham. Sources revealed that Meenakshi has been approached to play the female lead in the third installment of action franchise ‘Force’. The cop thriller is expected to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Meenakshi is said to have loved the character she was offered by the director and agreed to signed the dotted line soon. This will be her first Hindi film as a leading lady. In the beginning of her career, she appeared in a Hindi Netflix series ‘Upstarts’. Thereafter, she worked in several Telugu and Tamil films, but did not sign any Bollywood movies till now. In Telugu, she will be next seen in Naveen Polishetty’s comic fare Anaganaga Oka Raju.

Next Lokah brings a Relief for Naga Vamsi Previous From Disney Dreams to Dussehra Glory: Chandrababu’s Tourism Vision
else

TRENDING

image
Lokah brings a Relief for Naga Vamsi
image
Meenakshi Chaudhary sets sights on Bollywood
image
Prabhas on weight loss mission

Latest

image
Lokah brings a Relief for Naga Vamsi
image
Meenakshi Chaudhary sets sights on Bollywood
image
From Disney Dreams to Dussehra Glory: Chandrababu’s Tourism Vision
image
Prabhas on weight loss mission
image
GST Council Approves Major Rate Rationalisation: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier

Most Read

image
From Disney Dreams to Dussehra Glory: Chandrababu’s Tourism Vision
image
GST Council Approves Major Rate Rationalisation: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier
image
Is Modi Really Worried About KCR?

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures