Meenakshi Chaudhary sets sights on Bollywood

Leggy lass Meenakshi Chaudhary seems to looking for recognition beyond Tollywood due to lack of big-ticket offers here. Despite scoring two big hits with Lucky Bhaskar and Sankranti ki Vastunnam, there is hardly a big push to her career. She could not secure any promising offers besides Telugu stars even though she proved her acting mettle in both these films. She also tried to make a splash in Tamil with Vijay’s GOAT. Unfortunately, she did not get any attention there.

Now, like many other South stars, Meenakshi also seems to be looking towards Bollywood to garner attention of pan-India moviegoers. As per reports, she is reportedly going to appear in a high-profile Bollywood outing alongside John Abraham. Sources revealed that Meenakshi has been approached to play the female lead in the third installment of action franchise ‘Force’. The cop thriller is expected to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Meenakshi is said to have loved the character she was offered by the director and agreed to signed the dotted line soon. This will be her first Hindi film as a leading lady. In the beginning of her career, she appeared in a Hindi Netflix series ‘Upstarts’. Thereafter, she worked in several Telugu and Tamil films, but did not sign any Bollywood movies till now. In Telugu, she will be next seen in Naveen Polishetty’s comic fare Anaganaga Oka Raju.