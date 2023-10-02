Meenakshi Chaudhary turns the Busiest

Meenakshi Chaudhary who was seen in HIT: The Second Case and Ravi Teja’s Khiladi is turning quite busy now. She is one of the leading ladies in Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and she is shooting for Vishwak Sen’s upcoming movie Mechanic Rocky. The actress is also the lead actress in Dulquer Salman’s pan-Indian film Lucky Bhaskar which was launched recently.

Meenakshi Chaudhary will romance Varun Tej in his upcoming actioner Matka. Meenakshi Chaudhary now bagged a role beside Vijay in his upcoming movie that will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film’s official launch will take place today and the shoot commences soon. Meenakshi Chaudhary is currently busy with five films and she is in talks for several new projects. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the busiest beauties in Tollywood currently.