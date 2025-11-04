x
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s NC24 First Look: Intense

Published on November 4, 2025

Meenakshi Chaudhary’s NC24 First Look: Intense

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya is now immersed in the mythological thriller NC24. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film’s shoot is happening in Hyderabad with the prominent cast participating. Meanwhile, the makers released the first look of heroine Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Meenakshi is seen sitting inside a cave, dressed in expedition gear, her eyes fixed on an ancient relic. The dim, earthy hues and her intense expression instantly establish Daksha as a woman of intellect, grit, and daring.

The film marks one of Meenakshi’s most distinct roles yet. Her character is said to be pivotal to uncovering the mysteries that drive the film’s narrative.

Produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, with Bapineedu presenting, NC24 also stars Sparsh Shrivastava of Laapataa Ladies fame in a crucial role. The technical crew includes Ragul D Herian as cinematographer and Ajaneesh B Loknath as music composer.

