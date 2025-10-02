x
Meesala Pilla Promo: Chiru Playful, Udit’s Magical Voice

Published on October 2, 2025 by swathy

Meesala Pilla Promo: Chiru Playful, Udit’s Magical Voice

The musical journey of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi, kicks off in style with the launch of the promo for its first single Meesala Pilla.

Unveiled on the festive occasion of Dussehra, the promo starts with a playful moment where Chiranjeevi mockingly refers to Nayanthara as Meesala Pilla, sparking lighthearted chemistry between the two leads that instantly grabs attention.

Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, who has been on a streak of chartbusters, the track appears to be a classic blend of melody, fun, and celebration. Udit Narayan brings special charm with his magical voice.

What sets this album apart is its unique conceptual approach. Each song in the soundtrack is designed around a MEGA theme, representing Mega Grace, Mega Class, Mega Swag, and Mega Victory Mass.

The full song is slated for release soon, and judging by the promo’s reception, it’s going to be an instant fan favorite. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is gearing up for a massive release during Sankranthi 2026.

