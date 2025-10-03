Meesala Pilla Promo Creates Sensation Like Godari Gattu

The festive season has turned even more vibrant with the launch of the Meesala Pilla song promo from Megastar Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi’s much-awaited entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Released as part of the film’s musical campaign on Dussehra, the promo has taken social media by storm, amassing record-breaking views within hours.

Bheems Ceciroleo has crafted a refreshing tune that blends playfulness with melody. The highlight of the promo is Chiranjeevi’s mischievous banter with Nayanthara, calling her Meesala Pilla, captured against grand visuals. To elevate the nostalgic quotient, the makers roped in Udit Narayan, whose expressive voice infuses the track with appeal.

The promo has quickly climbed to the top of music charts, trending at No.1 on YouTube. Crossing 10 million views already, the song has become a hot topic of discussion across platforms.

Anil Ravipudi, who earlier struck gold with a mellifluous track in Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, once again seems to have unlocked the magic of melody-driven hype, with Meesala Pilla carrying the potential to become an evergreen hit.