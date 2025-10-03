x
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Meesala Pilla Promo Creates Sensation Like Godari Gattu

Published on October 3, 2025 by swathy

Meesala Pilla Promo Creates Sensation Like Godari Gattu

The festive season has turned even more vibrant with the launch of the Meesala Pilla song promo from Megastar Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi’s much-awaited entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Released as part of the film’s musical campaign on Dussehra, the promo has taken social media by storm, amassing record-breaking views within hours.

Bheems Ceciroleo has crafted a refreshing tune that blends playfulness with melody. The highlight of the promo is Chiranjeevi’s mischievous banter with Nayanthara, calling her Meesala Pilla, captured against grand visuals. To elevate the nostalgic quotient, the makers roped in Udit Narayan, whose expressive voice infuses the track with appeal.

The promo has quickly climbed to the top of music charts, trending at No.1 on YouTube. Crossing 10 million views already, the song has become a hot topic of discussion across platforms.

Anil Ravipudi, who earlier struck gold with a mellifluous track in Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, once again seems to have unlocked the magic of melody-driven hype, with Meesala Pilla carrying the potential to become an evergreen hit.

