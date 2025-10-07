Meesala Pilla Promo Sets A New Trend

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Meesala Pilla Promo Sets A New Trend

Published on October 7, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Shocking Nomination Twist
image
Meesala Pilla Promo Sets A New Trend
image
Sharwanand to Resume his Next
image
Pic Talk: Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red
image
Election Commission announces Jubilee Hills bypoll date

Meesala Pilla Promo Sets A New Trend

Many factors contribute to a song becoming a chartbuster, such as memorable composition, captivating vocals, catchy lyrics, and visually appealing presentation. However, it’s rare for just a song promo to create as much buzz as the full track itself.

That’s exactly what happened with the promo of the first single Meesala Pilla, from Megastar Chiranjeevi’s most-awaited film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, helmed by Anil Ravipudi. Composer Bheems Ceciroleo, who’s currently on a golden streak, has crafted a tune that beautifully blends charm, melody, and nostalgia.

The distinctive voice of Udit Narayan, combined with Chiranjeevi’s effortless screen presence and Nayanthara’s captivating allure, gives the promo a classic appeal with a modern touch.

What’s even more surprising is how this short promo has outshone several full songs released recently. Its infectious rhythm and romantic energy have taken social media by storm, inspiring thousands of reels and quickly becoming a favorite among music lovers.

With the kind of buzz it’s generating, expectations around the full song are soaring. Meesala Pilla has not just revived musical curiosity around Megastar’s film but also proved that even a short promo clip can set a new trend when the magic is right.

Next Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Shocking Nomination Twist Previous Sharwanand to Resume his Next
else

TRENDING

image
Meesala Pilla Promo Sets A New Trend
image
Sharwanand to Resume his Next
image
Pic Talk: Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Shocking Nomination Twist
image
Meesala Pilla Promo Sets A New Trend
image
Sharwanand to Resume his Next
image
Pic Talk: Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red
image
Election Commission announces Jubilee Hills bypoll date

Most Read

image
Election Commission announces Jubilee Hills bypoll date
image
SC dismisses plea against 42 percent BC reservation
image
Palasa Cargo Airport Set to Transform Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event