Meet Mrs. Syamala Devi at Adipurush Premieres, NJ

Meet & Greet Mrs. Syamala Devi (Wife of Late Krishnam Raju) at Adipurush Premieres Today.

One of the most awaited films Prabha’s Adipurush is set for a Grand premier release tomorrow. The US Premieres of the movie is going to happen in a few hours from now in more than 550 locations.

All of them have the opportunity to Meet & Greet Mrs. Syamala Devi Garu (Wife of Late Krishnam Raju) and their family at Regal Cinemas, North Brunswick, NJ.

Event starts at 7:30 PM

Adipurush will bring to life the epic Ramayana on the big screen, with the help of spectacular visuals, magnanimous characters and storytelling at its finest. Keeping the universe of the epic same, the film showcases a different approach to how the characters would interact with the elements of this universe.

The film also combines the best use of the technology available in filmmaking, giving a thrilling and unforgettable experience to the audience. The film showcases Indian Cinema on a scale that has never been attempted by any filmmaker and never witnessed before by the global audience.

Organizer: Pawan Kumar (Kumar).

