Mega Family watching UBS Special Screening

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh released on Thursday and the film is doing decent. Though the talk is mixed, the film is posting decent numbers all over. Megastar Chiranjeevi along with his family and Pawan Kalyan along with his family are watching Ustaad Bhagat Singh in a special screening. The screening is taking place in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. Harish Shankar along with the producers are present for the screening.

The team is in plans to kick-start a new set of promotions from tomorrow. It is unclear if Pawan Kalyan will promote Ustaad Bhagat Singh as he did not give any interviews before the release except for participating in the pre-release event. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a mass entertainer directed by Harish Shankar and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.