Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Home > Movie News

Mega Fans and their wait for Ram Charan

Published on March 27, 2025 by nymisha

Mega Fans and their wait for Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is the perfect successor for Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. In a career spanning 18 years, Ram Charan has delivered some of the biggest hits like Maghadeera and Rangasthalam. Ram Charan never failed as an actor but his films fell short of expectations. RRR is an exception as NTR is the other lead actor in the film. Mega fans are eagerly waiting for his next film after Game Changer ended up as a massive debacle. They are quite confident that Ram Charan will deliver one more memorable film through RC16 which is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Films like RRR and Game Changer have killed years of time of Ram Charan and the Mega hero too is keen to do more films every year. He has a commitment for Sukumar but Charan is in plans to complete one more film after Buchi Babu’s project. The Mega successor has to deliver many more memorable films in the coming years. He is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of Telugu cinema and he is emerging as a pan-Indian actor. Mega fans are celebrating his birthday today on a grand note and he owes several memorable films for the hardcore Mega fans. Wishing Ram Charan a very Happy Birthday.

Next Chandrababu Naidu's Determined Push for Polavaram Project Previous Salman Khan responds about why Atlee's Film got Shelved
