Mega fans waiting for Vaisshnav Tej

Mega hero Vaisshnav Tej made an impressive debut with Uppena. The actor has tested his luck with films like Konda Polam, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and Aadikeshava. His last film Aadikeshava released in 2023 and the actor hasn’t announced any new film for two years. There are speculations that Vaisshnav Tej is quite selective and he has rejected over 50 scripts in the recent years. He is keen to do the right film and he is not in a hurry.

Mega fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of his next film. Reports say that Vaisshnav Tej is finalizing a script and it will be announced by December. Vaisshnav Tej is in plans to complete the shoot and release it next year. Apart from this, two other scripts are in the discussion stages. His brother Sai Dharam Tej too is focused on Sambarala Yeti Gattu which is delayed and the film releases next year. SYG is the costliest film made in Sai Dharam Tej’s career.