x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mega fans waiting for Vaisshnav Tej

Published on November 5, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Photos : Aaryan Movie Press Meet
image
Mega fans waiting for Vaisshnav Tej
image
Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema
image
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration
image
We are releasing Aaryan with a new climax – Vishnu Vishal

Mega fans waiting for Vaisshnav Tej

Mega hero Vaisshnav Tej made an impressive debut with Uppena. The actor has tested his luck with films like Konda Polam, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and Aadikeshava. His last film Aadikeshava released in 2023 and the actor hasn’t announced any new film for two years. There are speculations that Vaisshnav Tej is quite selective and he has rejected over 50 scripts in the recent years. He is keen to do the right film and he is not in a hurry.

Mega fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of his next film. Reports say that Vaisshnav Tej is finalizing a script and it will be announced by December. Vaisshnav Tej is in plans to complete the shoot and release it next year. Apart from this, two other scripts are in the discussion stages. His brother Sai Dharam Tej too is focused on Sambarala Yeti Gattu which is delayed and the film releases next year. SYG is the costliest film made in Sai Dharam Tej’s career.

Next Photos : Aaryan Movie Press Meet Previous Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema
else

TRENDING

image
Mega fans waiting for Vaisshnav Tej
image
Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema
image
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration

Latest

image
Photos : Aaryan Movie Press Meet
image
Mega fans waiting for Vaisshnav Tej
image
Crucial Weekend for Many in Telugu Cinema
image
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, A Historical Collaboration
image
We are releasing Aaryan with a new climax – Vishnu Vishal

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Flamingo Plan at Pulicat Lake Sparks Bhumana’s Witty Reaction
image
Jagan Gears Up for Major Party Revamp
image
Chandrababu Naidu at London Forum: ‘Governments and Industry Must Unite for a Sustainable Future’

Related Articles

Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025