Mega Ladies Show Same Love To Workers

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, a successful entrepreneur, also leads a heartfelt initiative called Athamma’s Kitchen, which brings the warmth of home-cooked meals to a wider audience. This venture reimagines the traditional Athamma and Kodalu bond, establishing a new standard of mutual respect and collaboration.

Inspired by her years of cooking for her family, especially her husband, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, during his extensive travels, Surekha Konidela now seeks to extend that familial warmth to others through Athamma’s Kitchen.

In a touching video shared by Upasana, Surekha, supported by her mother-in-law Anjana Devi, is seen preparing homemade pickle, mixing it with rice, and lovingly serving it to both family members and workers. Ram Charan is also seen in the video.

The video beautifully captures the generosity and affection that the Mega ladies extend to everyone around them.