x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mega Ladies Show Same Love To Workers

Published on June 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Trisha intentionally keeping rumours alive ?
image
Noose tightening around YS Jagan in Singayya’s death case
image
Mega Ladies Show Same Love To Workers
image
YS Sharmila Slams YS Jagan and BJP Over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Crisis
image
AP Cabinet takes decision to acquire 44,000 acres for Amaravati

Mega Ladies Show Same Love To Workers

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, a successful entrepreneur, also leads a heartfelt initiative called Athamma’s Kitchen, which brings the warmth of home-cooked meals to a wider audience. This venture reimagines the traditional Athamma and Kodalu bond, establishing a new standard of mutual respect and collaboration.

Inspired by her years of cooking for her family, especially her husband, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, during his extensive travels, Surekha Konidela now seeks to extend that familial warmth to others through Athamma’s Kitchen.

In a touching video shared by Upasana, Surekha, supported by her mother-in-law Anjana Devi, is seen preparing homemade pickle, mixing it with rice, and lovingly serving it to both family members and workers. Ram Charan is also seen in the video.

The video beautifully captures the generosity and affection that the Mega ladies extend to everyone around them.

Next Noose tightening around YS Jagan in Singayya’s death case Previous YS Sharmila Slams YS Jagan and BJP Over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Crisis
else

TRENDING

image
Trisha intentionally keeping rumours alive ?
image
Mega Ladies Show Same Love To Workers
image
Jai Bagalaamukhii from Thammudu: Ajaneesh Loknath’s Trance

Latest

image
Trisha intentionally keeping rumours alive ?
image
Noose tightening around YS Jagan in Singayya’s death case
image
Mega Ladies Show Same Love To Workers
image
YS Sharmila Slams YS Jagan and BJP Over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Crisis
image
AP Cabinet takes decision to acquire 44,000 acres for Amaravati

Most Read

image
Noose tightening around YS Jagan in Singayya’s death case
image
YS Sharmila Slams YS Jagan and BJP Over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Crisis
image
AP Cabinet takes decision to acquire 44,000 acres for Amaravati

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration