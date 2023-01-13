Mega Mass Waltair Veerayya U.S. Premieres Today

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya is releasing tomorrow across the globe. The US Premieres of the film are going to happen in a few hours.

Shloka Entertainments, the renowned U.S. film distributor is releasing Veera Simha Reddy in the United States. The movie is getting a massive release in the country and the bookings are already on fire. The movie is nearing half a million dollars feat with the Premieres itself.

The movie is carrying positive buzz with every promotional material clicking. Every single song composed by Devi Sri Prasad and especially the Boss Party increased the expectations by multiple folds. The trailer is a blockbuster reminding us of the Vintage Megastar who is high on entertainment, dances, and grace. The face off scenes between Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja are hair-rising and looks to be the highlight of the film.

There is a nice blend of emotions and entertainment, the makers promise. Director Bobby who is a fanboy of the Megastar is confident about Poonakalu Loading. Mythri Movie Makers lavishly produced and aggressively promoted the film. There are prominent names like Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Catherine Tresa and others in the cast.

Waltair Veerayya is a Perfect family outing for the US film lovers in this festive season. Megastar and Mass Maharaja are going to serve an excellent festival Dhamaka to the audience this Sankranthi.

