Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 Begins Across Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government held its ambitious Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 today across the state. More than forty five thousand government, aided, and unaided schools participated in the initiative, making it one of the largest parent engagement drives in recent years. As part of the program, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Lokesh attended the event at the Bhamini Model School in the Palakonda constituency of Parvathipuram Manyam district. Many parents joined the gathering, eager to understand their children’s progress and the new changes in the education system.

During his visit, the Chief Minister walked straight into the classrooms to observe how students were learning. He spent time sitting with the children and watched how teachers used digital tools to conduct lessons. He interacted warmly with the students and checked their progress cards with keen interest. The atmosphere in the classrooms changed the moment he stepped in, as students were both excited and curious while speaking with him.

One charming moment stood out during the visit. Chandrababu Naidu picked up a tablet and walked over to a young child. He asked the little one to read the content displayed on the screen. The child tried confidently, and the Chief Minister praised the effort with a smile. The brief exchange left everyone around them delighted, adding a truly memorable touch to the event.

The statewide Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 highlighted the government’s focus on modern learning, transparency, and stronger communication between families and schools. The visit to Bhamini Model School captured the spirit of the initiative, showing how simple interactions can inspire students and encourage parents to stay involved in their children’s education.