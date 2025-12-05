x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 Begins Across Andhra Pradesh

Published on December 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 Begins Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Is this the look of Prabhas in Spirit?
image
Why Nageshwar Rao’s Attacks on PM Modi Keep Missing the Mark
image
Dhanush’s Film makes it Big in Bollywood
image
Karthi’s Film lands into Legal Trouble

Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 Begins Across Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government held its ambitious Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 today across the state. More than forty five thousand government, aided, and unaided schools participated in the initiative, making it one of the largest parent engagement drives in recent years. As part of the program, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Lokesh attended the event at the Bhamini Model School in the Palakonda constituency of Parvathipuram Manyam district. Many parents joined the gathering, eager to understand their children’s progress and the new changes in the education system.

During his visit, the Chief Minister walked straight into the classrooms to observe how students were learning. He spent time sitting with the children and watched how teachers used digital tools to conduct lessons. He interacted warmly with the students and checked their progress cards with keen interest. The atmosphere in the classrooms changed the moment he stepped in, as students were both excited and curious while speaking with him.

One charming moment stood out during the visit. Chandrababu Naidu picked up a tablet and walked over to a young child. He asked the little one to read the content displayed on the screen. The child tried confidently, and the Chief Minister praised the effort with a smile. The brief exchange left everyone around them delighted, adding a truly memorable touch to the event.

The statewide Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 highlighted the government’s focus on modern learning, transparency, and stronger communication between families and schools. The visit to Bhamini Model School captured the spirit of the initiative, showing how simple interactions can inspire students and encourage parents to stay involved in their children’s education.

Previous Is this the look of Prabhas in Spirit?
else

TRENDING

image
Is this the look of Prabhas in Spirit?
image
Dhanush’s Film makes it Big in Bollywood
image
Karthi’s Film lands into Legal Trouble

Latest

image
Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 Begins Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Is this the look of Prabhas in Spirit?
image
Why Nageshwar Rao’s Attacks on PM Modi Keep Missing the Mark
image
Dhanush’s Film makes it Big in Bollywood
image
Karthi’s Film lands into Legal Trouble

Most Read

image
Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 Begins Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Why Nageshwar Rao’s Attacks on PM Modi Keep Missing the Mark
image
IndiGo Flight Cancellations Trigger Chaos at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look