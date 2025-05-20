x
Mega Producer’s big lineup for 2026 and 2027

Published on May 20, 2025 by nymisha

Mega Producer’s big lineup for 2026 and 2027

Mega Producer Allu Aravind happens to be one of the most successful filmmakers of Tollywood. He has been staying away from biggies for the past few years. He has been selective and is producing small and medium-budget films on GA2 Pictures. Over the years, Allu Aravind has taught the craft of filmmaking for several young aspirants and involved them in GA2 Pictures. Bunny Vaas was the first and now a bunch of talented youngsters are taking active part in finalizing scripts, participating in the pre-production and producing a film. With ample resources available, Allu Aravind is now gearing up to produce more films in the next couple of years.

Allu Aravind is also on a hunt for the right director to produce a film with Allu Arjun in the lead role. The project will take place in 2027 and the film will be made on Geetha Arts banner. Allu Aravind has also paid advances for several successful actors and directors. Several medium budget projects are in the pipeline and they will be announced soon. After the super success of Single, Allu Aravind announced two films with Sree Vishnu and they will be made soon. Apart from these, young actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Kiran Abbavaram and others are associated with GA2 Pictures. Successful directors are in talks. Allu Aravind is also producing films in association with other production houses.

Allu Aravind is also in talks for some of the biggest Bollywood projects and they will be announced soon. Allu Aravind is one of the busiest producers for the next few years.

