Mega Steel Plant in Anakapalli Marks New Industrial Era for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has taken a major step forward in its industrial journey with the foundation of a massive steel plant in Rajayyapeta, Anakapalli district. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India project and described it as a turning point for the state’s economy.

The project is set to become one of the largest steel plants in the country. It will be built across 5,465 acres in two phases and will have a production capacity of 17.8 million tonnes per year. The investment is expected to cross ₹1.3 lakh crore and generate employment for nearly one lakh people both directly and indirectly.

Speaking at the public meeting, Chandrababu Naidu said the project is bigger than the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in scale and impact. He said the foundation is not just for a factory but for an entire steel city that will transform the region. He also announced that steel production is expected to begin by December 2028.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s progress in attracting investments. He said Andhra Pradesh has already secured investments worth ₹20 lakh crore and aims to create 22 lakh jobs in the next three years. He emphasized that the government is focusing on balanced growth by developing Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati as three major economic regions.

Naidu also pointed to upcoming projects such as the Google data center in Visakhapatnam and BPCL investments in Nellore. He said Visakhapatnam will emerge as a global city and a hub for rare earth minerals. The Bhogapuram International Airport is expected to be operational soon, further boosting the region’s connectivity.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy praised the state’s speed and commitment in executing large-scale projects. He said Andhra Pradesh is setting an example of how industrial growth can be achieved through strong coordination between the state and central governments.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the project reflects growing investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh. He credited Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership for bringing global giants like ArcelorMittal to the state. He added that the project will change the economic landscape of North Andhra, just like the Kia plant transformed Anantapur.

ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal expressed confidence in the project and said it will play a key role in strengthening India’s manufacturing sector. CEO Aditya Mittal thanked the state government and local communities for their support and said Andhra Pradesh offers a strong environment for industrial growth.

Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the speed at which approvals and clearances were granted. He said the project reflects the state’s shift from ease of doing business to speed of doing business. He added that the goal is to create large-scale employment opportunities and position Andhra Pradesh as a leading investment destination.

With this project, Andhra Pradesh has signalled its intent to become a major industrial hub.