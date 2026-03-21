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Home > Politics

Mega Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh: AMNS India Project Set to Transform Anakapalli

Published on March 21, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Mega Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh: AMNS India Project Set to Transform Anakapalli

Andhra Pradesh is set to witness a major industrial boost with the launch of a massive steel plant project in Anakapalli district. Global steel giant ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has chosen the state for its greenfield integrated steel plant, marking one of the biggest industrial investments in recent years.

The project involves an investment of ₹1.35 lakh crore and is expected to reshape the industrial landscape of the region. The foundation ceremony is scheduled for March 23, where Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate along with Union ministers and key leaders.

The plant will be developed in Rajayyapeta village of Nakkapalli mandal across nearly 5,465 acres. It will be built in two phases and is designed to produce 17.8 million metric tonnes of steel per year. Once completed, it will become one of the largest steel manufacturing facilities in the country.

This project is expected to generate large-scale employment. Around one lakh people are likely to benefit through direct and indirect job opportunities. In addition, a captive port will be developed as part of the project at an estimated cost of ₹11,198 crore. The port will come up on 316 acres and is expected to create another 6,000 jobs.

The state government has already started work on improving infrastructure to support the project. A four-lane road is being developed to connect the plant site with National Highway 16. Efforts are also underway to ensure steady supply of water and electricity to the facility.

With this development, the Visakhapatnam economic region is expected to emerge as a major industrial hub in India. The project is being seen as a key step in attracting further investments and strengthening the state’s manufacturing base.

The foundation ceremony will see the presence of several prominent leaders and industry figures. Union Steel Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh are expected to attend. ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal and AMNS India Chairman Aditya Mittal will also be present at the event.

Following the ceremony, the Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in agreements and address the gathering. The project is expected to set the tone for future industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh and position the state as a key destination for large-scale investments.

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