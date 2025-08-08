Mega troubles for Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi is one of the most successful directors of Telugu cinema. None of his films got delayed or went over budget. He has a clarity on spending time on the pre-production work and he completes his film shoots on time as per the planned schedule. After a massive hit like Sankranthiki Vastunnam, Anil Ravipudi bagged an opportunity to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi and the film is under shoot. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release and the team is working on the deadline.

The biggest problem here is that Chiranjeevi’s previous film titled Vishwambara is delayed. The film’s release date is yet to be known. Reports say that the film is pushed for October or November release and it completely depends on the VFX work. If the film is delayed further, Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi’s project will have to be pushed. Anil Ravipudi is strict on his stand to release Chiranjeevi’s film for Sankranthi as the holiday season is perfect for this entertainer. The delay in Vishwambara is creating stress for the team of Anil Ravipudi. Hope all the issues would get sorted and Vishwambara releases this year to ensure a smooth release for Anil Ravipudi’s film during Sankranthi 2026.